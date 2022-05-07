Police have been called to two crashes in the Bay. Photo / File

Police have been called to two crashes in the Bay. Photo / File

There have been two crashes in the Bay of Plenty over the course of today.

The first crash was at 2:40pm, when police were notified that a motorcycle had crashed on SH2 in Pongakawa.

Police said there seemed to be one person seriously injured in the crash.

They advised motorists to avoid the area when possible, as delays are expected while emergency services attend the scene.

The second crash occurred just after 3pm on SH 29 near McLaren Falls Rd.

The crash was between a car and a campervan, and the campervan had rolled onto its side as a result.

Police say the occupants of the vehicles had moderate and minor injuries, and were assessed by ambulance staff.

They said a vehicle is en route to tow the campervan, and one lane is currently open.