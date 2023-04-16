Voyager 2022 media awards
Police arrest man after allegedly assaulting store worker in Tauranga CBD

Bay of Plenty Times
Quick Read
The Tauranga District Court house. Photo / Alex Cairns

Bay of Plenty Police arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted a store worker before fleeing the scene with stolen items earlier this month.

A man has been charged in relation to an aggravated robbery at a commercial business on Cameron Rd on April 8.

Police were called at about 3.35pm after a man allegedly presented a weapon and assaulted a store worker before stealing items from the store and fleeing the scene.

The store worker received minor injuries.

After an investigation, police arrested a 34-year-old man yesterday and charged him in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear in the Tauranga District Court tomorrow.

