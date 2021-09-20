Police appeal for witnesses after pedestrian hit by vehicle in Kawerau

FILE

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a car on River Rd in Kawerau this morning.



Police said, in a statement, the injured person was airlifted to hospital.



The car left the scene immediately following the incident, which was reported to police at 10.50am, the statement said.

"Police are seeking to identify and locate the driver of the car and would like to hear from any witnesses who have not yet spoken to us.

"We are also keen to obtain any CCTV or dashcam footage which may assist our inquiries."

If you can help, get in touch via 105 and quote event number P047996952.

River Rd is closed between Ward and Fraser Sts while a scene examination is carried out.

Motorists are asked to take alternative routes.