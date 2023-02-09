PM Chris Hipkins throws policies on the bonfire, half a billion dollar drug bust and frustration growing in Turkey/Syria over quake response in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Bay of Plenty Police are urging anyone with information on the disappearance of missing Murupara man Lofty Maki to come forward.

Whānau last saw Maki on December 6, 2022, and despite “extensive searches across the region” he cannot be found.

“Lofty’s loved ones have painstakingly searched every possible fishing spot in the Western Bay of Plenty, along with service stations and the places he frequented. Unfortunately, nothing substantial has turned up,” police said in a statement.

“However, there’s still hope that someone can help answer the question of what has happened to Lofty.”

Maki, who lived in Murupara, was visiting his sister on December 6 and told her he intended to drive to Rotorua. He left his sister’s place in a white Suzuki Grand Vitara and drove to Rotorua Pak’nSave, then home again, for an unknown period of time.

Police said his route from that point wasn’t certain and he was reported missing on the evening of December 9.

Police discovered Maki’s vehicle - registration LJJ931 - had been detected by cameras on December 7 at 1.56am. It was initially driving towards Napier, then seven minutes later it was detected driving towards Taupō.

“Checks of Taupō, Whakatāne and Rotorua hospitals turned up no results,” the statement said.

Lofty Maki was last seen at Rotorua Pak'nSave on December 6, 2022. Photo / Supplied

“Over the following days, police made inquiries with the bank, supermarkets, council, and followed the leads that trickled in, but none led to 63-year-old Lofty.

“One of the last physical sightings of Lofty was at the Pak’nSave, about 5.30pm on December 6.

“Officers carried out foot patrols, area searches, and followed up with witnesses, to no avail.”

Maki was described as being of small, thin build, between 160cm and 170cm tall, and possibly in the early stages of dementia. He reportedly forgets who or where he is and occasionally leaves his car running to keep the interior warm.

The case remains open and anyone with information was asked to contact the police either by calling 105 or filling out an online report at 105.police.govt.nz, using ‘Update Report’ and referencing file number 221210/8845.