Pohutukawa tree blocking State Highway 2 in Matata

A pohutukawa tree has come down on State Highway 2 at the Matata Straights.
The tree is blocking the westbound lane.
A reporter at the scene said a police officer was on site and directing traffic.
A New Zealand Police spokesperson said police were notified of the incident about half an hour ago.
The spokesperson said the tree was blocking one and a half lanes.
Contractors were on their way to the site to remove the tree.
But the police spokesperson said it would be "a wee while" before the lane was cleared.