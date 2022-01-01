Pohutukawa tree blocking State Highway 2 in Matata

A fallen Pohutukawa tree has blocked the westbound lane of State Highway 2 on the Matata Straights. Photo / Supplied

A pohutukawa tree has come down on State Highway 2 at the Matata Straights.

The tree is blocking the westbound lane.

A reporter at the scene said a police officer was on site and directing traffic.

A New Zealand Police spokesperson said police were notified of the incident about half an hour ago.

The spokesperson said the tree was blocking one and a half lanes.

Contractors were on their way to the site to remove the tree.

But the police spokesperson said it would be "a wee while" before the lane was cleared.