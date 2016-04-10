Advertisement
Plumber needs more staff to cope with demand

Carmen Hall
By
Multimedia Journalist·Bay of Plenty Times·
2 mins to read
Tania Vinson. Photo / John Borren

Turnover has increased by 60 per cent in the last 12 months for JT Plumbing & Drainage and the company says it is "crazy busy".

Owner/marketing manager Tania Vinson said it had employed five new staff over the past two weeks with another starting next month to cope with demand.

"We currently have job advertisements on Trade Me, Seek and on our website."

It relocated its premises to a custom-made building at Tauriko Estate in 2015.

"We owned the land for two years before we built, and after much research, it seemed the time to do this was perfect".

"It's proving to be the best move we have ever made."

The company specialised in plumbing, drainage, commercial, solar, underfloor heating, blocked drains, gas and waste water management systems for the residential and commercial building industry, home owners, property managers, farmers and the rural sector.

Domett general manager Tim Finlay said over the past three years it had experienced 10 per cent growth and staff numbers had increased from 85 to 95 in the last 12 months.

The truck trailer manufacturer was also based at Tauriko Estate with a nationwide customer base.

Mr Finlay said it was attracted to the site because of availability of land and access for customers and the company expected strong demand to continue.

Canam Construction BOP general manager Mark Miedema said its outlook for 2016 was positive with a solid order book of work confirmed. Commercial construction opportunities were seeming to follow the higher levels of activity in residential construction in the region, he said.

