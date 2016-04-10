Plumber needs more staff to cope with demand

Tania Vinson. Photo / John Borren

Turnover has increased by 60 per cent in the last 12 months for JT Plumbing & Drainage and the company says it is "crazy busy".

Owner/marketing manager Tania Vinson said it had employed five new staff over the past two weeks with another starting next month to cope with demand.

"We currently have job advertisements on Trade Me, Seek and on our website."

It relocated its premises to a custom-made building at Tauriko Estate in 2015.

"We owned the land for two years before we built, and after much research, it seemed the time to do this was perfect".