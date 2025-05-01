A sinkhole opened up on Golden Sands Drive in Pāpāmoa. Photo / Kaitlyn Morrell

A sinkhole that opened up near a Pāpāmoa school was caused by a failed wastewater pipe, Tauranga City Council says.

The tomo is more than 5m deep and 3m wide, and was discovered next to a public footpath on Golden Sands Drive, opposite Golden Sands School, on Thursday morning.

In a Friday statement, the council said a wastewater pipe had failed and created a tomo with sand being drawn into the pipe.

Staff and contractors had secured the site and ensured underground services in the area were protected.

How the pipe failed “will be identified when excavations are complete”.