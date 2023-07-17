Superannuitants going without meals because they can’t afford food are the targets of a new pilot assistance programme in Tauranga designed to address the “significant inequity in our city”.

The situation was “heartbreaking”, according to the boss of one frontline organisation who feared the elderly who had reached out so far were only the “tip of the iceberg”.

It comes as Stats NZ data last week showed food prices were up 12.5 per cent in the year ended June, with fruit and vegetables 22 per cent more expensive. Meat, poultry and fish went up 11 per cent and grocery food prices rose 12.8 per cent.

Tauranga Community Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin said it was aware of pensioners who were not managing for a variety of reasons.

“Food seems to be the thing people are going without.”

The pilot project aimed to reach people aged 65 and struggling to afford food. It was a collaboration between the foodbank, Tauranga City Council, Good Neighbour, Age Concern, and Here 2 Help U.

“We started a month ago and have now delivered 33 packages of pre-cooked meals and some general groceries to help people make ends meet. Our aim as a group is to help people make connections, understand what support is available to them, and ensure that people are not going hungry.

“The response we have been receiving when support is given is extremely heartwarming and genuine, while at the same time concerning to hear how hard it is for some of our pensioners.”

Goodwin said some pensioners struggled due to financial stress, others because of mobility issues or illness, or the loss of a partner who may have been the main cook and shopper.

“There are also many people in this age group who are caring for extended whānau. The foodbank is busier than ever and helping a lot of people who previously wouldn’t have needed to ask for support.”

Demand was up by at least 35 per cent in the past 12 months and it was still waiting for the peak of winter to hit. Donations of either food or funds were appreciated, including tinned soup at this time of the year, Goodwin said.

Council inclusive cities adviser Tan Phuangdokmai said it had provided $16,420 in funding support to the community-led initiative, enabling it to improve the wellbeing of the older community.

“Our community has told us they want a more inclusive Tauranga, a city where cohesion is a priority and where we lift up those that are more vulnerable. As our city continues to grow, our population is increasingly diverse.

“Currently, there is significant inequity in our city — with many people struggling to meet basic needs such as housing, food and clothing and who lack access to essential services.

“We are committed to supporting our community organisations to create positive change and improved wellbeing in the community.”

Good Neighbour general manager Simone Gibson. Photo / Alex Cairns

Good Neighbour general manager Simone Gibson said older people were the most resilient, budget-wise people in the community.

“It makes me really sad to think some of them are going a day without a meal or not eating. It’s heartbreaking. These people know hard times but they’re still struggling.”

Gibson said the food rescue organisation had been making meals such as sweet and sour chicken and savoury mince with potatoes and vegetables. There were also requests for macaroni cheese and curried sausages.

She said 250 flyers had been sent out and there was a 10 per cent response within the first week.

“That did surprise me, but I think it probably is the tip of the iceberg as some people will think they are not as worse off as others and they can get through.

“It comes with no strings attached and it comes with a lot of love.”

Age Concern general manager Tanya Smith said there was food insecurity in the community and it had been able to reach some of those in need.

“We receive calls or get referrals from people who are struggling and [we] can refer them or help them ourselves. It’s just being able to verify that there is a need out there and we are just scratching the surface.”

Here to Help U special projects communications and engagement lead Felicity Beadle said it was the referral pathway for anyone needing support through the pilot programme.

“Our team of local specialist connectors speaks directly to the elderly people requiring the support, we gather their information and discuss their needs to understand all the support they would benefit from. From there, we send the referral to the appropriate provider/s who are able to deliver the right support at the right time.”

She said there had been a great response so far.

“Many of the people who have reached out through the pilot were unaware that such support was available to them. Many of the elderly we have assisted through the pilot have been struggling with food and this kai support has been a huge relief for them.”

Bay Financial Mentors manager Shirley McCombe said many older people were uncomfortable about seeking help.

Its figures showed a slight rise in the proportion of over-65 clients seeking support, to 5.57 per cent in 2022-23 from 4.88 per cent of clients in 2021-22.

“Many older clients are supporting children or grandchildren and not necessarily receiving the support they should.”

Need help?

Here to Help U is a tool all people and whānau can use to get the free wellbeing support they need easily. Go online at heretohelpu.co.nz or 0800 568 273. It’s stress free, barrier free, there’s no judgment and no one falls through the gaps.

Tauranga Community Foodbank: 07 578 9888

Good Neighbour: 07 394 4249 / 022 043 1040 or office@goodneighbour.co.nz

Age Concern Tauranga: 07 578 2631

Bay Financial Mentors: 07 578 0969 to make appointments or admin@bfm.org.nz and www.bfm.org.nz

Carmen Hall is a news director for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post, covering business and general news. She has been a Voyager Media Awards winner and a journalist for 25 years.







