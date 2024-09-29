Thanks to the new safety upgrades, children from Pillans Point School can now cross Chapel St safely. Photo / Tauranga City Council

The risk of serious injury to students has reduced following safety feature upgrades to the Chapel St/Maxwells Rd crossing, says Pillans Point School’s principal.

The crossing’s new design allows pedestrians to cross to the median while traffic on one side is stopped before they can cross to the other side.

Pillans Point School principal Jacq Price said 20 to 30 schoolchildren regularly used the crossing each day, and the upgrades would reduce the risk of serious injury.

“Requiring cars to come to a complete stop will allow students to cross safely and reduce the near-misses that have occurred in the past.

“The increased safety will encourage more students to walk, bike and scooter to school, providing reassurance to their parents about their children’s safety during the journey to school.”