This pig has been roaming in Welcome Bay's Johnson Reserve. Photos / NZME, John Lee

A “friendly” acorn-munching pig loose in a Tauranga public reserve was cornered and harassed by two dogs as their owners watched, says an outraged witness.

Welcome Bay resident John Lee, who lives on the edge of the Johnson Reserve, told the Bay of Plenty Times he was concerned for the animal’s life if authorities could not rescue it.

He said he saw the pig in the reserve being harassed by the two unleashed dogs on Monday last week.

Welcome Bay resident John Lee said this lone pig eating acorns in Johnson Reserve was chased and aggressively cornered by two dogs as their owners stood by and watched. Photo / John Lee

He said this was a few days after Tauranga City Council confirmed it had captured and rehomed a family of pigs found roaming in the reserve.

Lee said he regularly walked through the reserve and saw the lone pig, which he believed was a different breed than the rehomed group, being chased by the hounds.

He said the pig had been eating acorns underneath a small grove of oak trees before it was chased.

“I asked the owners to please put the dogs on leads but the two women refused.

“They told me their dogs were just having fun.

A sow and eight piglets living in Johnson Reserve in Welcome Bay were rehomed by the council.

“The pig was clearly afraid as its heckles were raised as the dogs acted aggressively towards it and cornered it near some black walnut trees. The pig had no defence against these hounds. It was a case of fight or flight.”

Lee said he could not say whether the dogs caused serious injury to the pig but the owners’ actions “upset and disgusted” him.

“There was nothing I could do but step away and phone the council.”

He said he believed it was “cruel and inhumane” to stand by and allow their hounds to harass the pig.

Lee said he saw the pig again on Saturday afternoon eating acorns under the oak trees and urged other dog owners present to leash their dogs.

“These owners’ response was great as their first concern was for the pig’s welfare.”

He said the pig appeared tame and “friendly” as it even allowed him to pat it when he fed it some collected and peeled acorns.

However, Lee said he was concerned if the pig was cornered again by dogs, it may lash out to defend itself.

“I suspect the pig does not have long to live unless the council can rescue it …”

‘It’s just not okay’

Tauranga City Council’s animal services team leader Brent Lincoln confirmed he was aware of the “relatively tame” pig being in the reserve which turned up a few days after the mother pig and eight piglets were captured and rehomed.

He said the council was attempting to do the same with this animal.

“I’m disgusted and could say far stronger words about this [reported incident], it’s just not okay.”

Lincoln said under the Dog Control Act, it was an offence for a dog to rush or attack another animal and owners could also face prosecution for failing to keep their pet until effective control - in each instance, the maximum fine was $3000.

Effective control included ensuring dogs do not injure, endanger, intimidate or distress any person or animal and dog owners could be liable for any damages caused by their pets, he said

Tauranga City Council's animal services team leader Brent Lincoln. Photo / Alex Cairns

Lincoln said pigs may appear tame but there was always the risk for significant damage if the animal feared for its safety.

An SPCA spokeswoman said it was difficult to comment on the limited facts provided.

However, she said if the dogs’ owners allowed their animals to cause the pig “unreasonable or unnecessary pain or distress”, this could potentially constitute a breach of the Animal Welfare Act with a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and/or a $50,000 fine.

“If a person becomes aware that their actions or inactions may be causing another animal pain or distress they should act reasonably to prevent that pain or distress from occurring,” the spokeswoman said.

