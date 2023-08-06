Emergency services were called to the crash around 9.25am. Photo/ NZME

Emergency services were called to the crash around 9.25am. Photo/ NZME

Emergency services are at a serious crash involving two vehicles on State Highway 29, Lower Kaimai.

The crash was reported around 9.30am and initial indications suggested there were serious injuries, police said in a statement.

“The road is blocked and southbound traffic is being diverted.

“Motorists are advised to expect substantial delays. If possible, delay travel in the area.”

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to the crash around 9.25am.

He said three fire trucks were on the scene and they were using gear to try and cut a person out of a vehicle.

More to come.