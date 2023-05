Police were called to the scene around 8.50pm. Photo / Supplied

Once person was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash in the Coromandel overnight.

Police were called to the crash on Thames Coast Rd around 8.50pm and closed the road.

The road reopened about 11.20pm.

A police spokeswoman said police were looking into the circumstances of the crash.