Person seriously injured, highway blocked after truck and ute crash in Whakatāne

Emergency services have been called to the intersection of Shaw Rd and SH30. Photo / Google

One person has been seriously injured and a highway in Whakatāne blocked after a crash between a truck and a ute.

A police spokeswoman said the two vehicles crashed at the intersection of State Highway 30 and Shaw Rd.

Police were called to the crash at 3.37pm. Firefighters were also on the scene.

The spokeswoman said both lanes of the highway were blocked and the New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi was sending contractors to put up diversions.

A St John spokeswoman said one person had been seriously injured and a rescue helicopter and two ambulances were on the scene.

There are reports of traffic building up on the highway.

More to come.