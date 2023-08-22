Police were called at 8.20am. Photo / NZME

Police were called at 8.20am. Photo / NZME

Roads have reopened after a person was hit by a vehicle in Otūmoetai this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 8.20am on Ngatai Rd.

A police spokeswoman said the road reopened following the crash.

It had been closed between the roundabout on Ngatai Rd and Otūmoetai Rd, and the road between Freyberg St and Otūmoetai Rd.

There are no updates on the person’s injuries at this stage.

Tauranga City Council said in a statement that the accident happened outside 244 Ngatai Rd.

More to come.