Police were called to the scene around 11.30pm. Photo / NZME

A person has been taken to hospital after being found with injuries in a car in Tauranga.

Police were called to reports of a crashed car on Taurikura Drive about 11.35pm.

A spokeswoman said the person was described as having serious injuries and was taken to Tauranga Hospital.

There is no indication any other vehicles being involved, she said.