Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Pedestrian dead and another critical after SH1 Tokoroa crash

Quick Read

A pedestrian struck by a car on SH1 in Tokoroa has died, another was critically injured. Photo / File

Sandra Conchie
By:

Multimedia journalist

A pedestrian has died and another is in a critical condition in a hospital after they were hit by a car on State Highway 1, Tokoroa, last night.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened on the Main Rd near the intersection with Ashworth St just before midnight.

A second pedestrian who initially reportedly suffered moderate injuries is now in a critical condition, she said.

The road has since reopened.

The police spokeswoman also said inquiries into the crash were ongoing and no further information about the fatality was available at this time.