Pecha Kucha coming to Te Puke Repertory Theatre

Pecha Kucha organiser Colleen Pye.

March is always an exciting month for our theatre.

We have our AGM, welcome new committee members, and thank those who are stepping down.

But March is also the month when all the plans from the previous year start to get traction.

The Te Puke Repertory Pecha Kucha evening is no exception. This will be the third Pecha Kucha evening that the rep has organised since 2017 and the plan is each year it will alternate with the Simply Short Play Festival, both of which have grown from strength to strength.

Briefly, Pecha Kucha is an array of speakers who present 20 slides and speak to each slide for 20 seconds. It’s short and informative and we try to select speakers who have a fascinating story or are passionate about their cause.

This year we hope to have between 10-15 speakers. The event is advertised on our web page, Facebook page and in our newsletter and tickets sold through Events Pronto at $20. www.eventspronto.co.nz/tprs.

Because Te Puke Repertory is a charitable trust, we also donate to a variety of causes each year. This event we have chosen the Mental Health Foundation as we realise that few people are untouched by the impact of mental health issues.

As event co-ordinator I have been asking different people in and around the community whether they would be willing to share their story.

I even reached out to Ruby Tui after reading the book Straight Up, but unfortunately Ruby was unable to attend. But we have a fascinating line up of speakers covering a variety of topics.

Tickets are selling fast so don’t miss out as there are only 60 tickets available.

The Pecha Kucha evening will be held at Litt Park Theatre, Park Lane, Te Puke on March 15. The event starts at 7.30pm.

Colleen Pye