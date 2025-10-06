Principal scientist Tanner said wetlands were often dubbed the “kidneys of the landscape” because they removed sediment, nutrients and bacteria before they reached estuaries.

“These Bay of Plenty examples show wetlands also restore biodiversity by boosting indigenous wetland habitat, enhance cultural values, and contribute to climate change mitigation by storing carbon.”

One of the standout sites is the Hickson family’s wetland in Pongakawa, once a soggy paddock beside a fertiliser depot, the release said.

Over four years, it has been transformed into a flourishing wetland.

Paul Hickson credited brother Andre for coming up with the idea, as well as input from Niwa, the regional council and Naturally Native New Zealand Plants.

“We’re really proud,” Hickson said. “It’s satisfying to see the science work in practice and to be part of something that benefits the wider catchment.”

Regional council principal advisor for land and water, Jackson Efford, said the project exemplified what could be achieved through collaboration.

“Landowners, iwi, researchers and agencies all played a role. Their commitment to sustainable land management is helping us strike a balance between primary production and environmental health.”

The winning team at the awards night. Photo / Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Engineering, environmental and planning firm Tektus director Jack Turner said it was a honour to be associated with the projects.

“It’s been hugely exciting to see the aesthetic, ecological and environmental outcomes come to life over the last few years – validated through ongoing water quality monitoring to gauge their effectiveness, which is currently off the charts."

At Te Rere/Maniatutu wetland, kiwifruit grower Baygold embraced the initiative as part of a desire to “protect and enhance the environment”, relationship and sustainability manager Olivia Manusauloa said.

“From maintaining and growing iwi relationships to planting natives that give back to the whenua [land], we’re focused on creating long-term value for both the land and the community.”

Manusauloa said winning the award gave Baygold a platform to share its sustainability goals and learn from others in the industry.

Earth Sciences New Zealand continued to lead efforts to promote constructed wetlands, offering training and publishing guidelines to support their uptake.

Case studies across the country showed wetlands could reduce nitrate by up to 50%, phosphorus by 48%, and sediment by up to 90%.

Tanner said the case study results contributed important information to an ongoing programme focusing on improving design, quantifying performance, refining guidelines and providing regulatory confidence.

“It is great to be part of a highly collaborative project, where all the components have so successfully come together. Let’s celebrate this.”