Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Partnership turns soggy paddocks into wetlands – and a model for cleaner waterways

SunLive
3 mins to read

The Te Rere/Maniatutu (Baygold) wetland. Photo / Bay of Plenty Regional Council

The Te Rere/Maniatutu (Baygold) wetland. Photo / Bay of Plenty Regional Council

A wetlands initiative in the Bay of Plenty region has earned national acclaim, winning the Environmental Sustainability Project Award at the 2025 Water New Zealand Excellence Awards.

The Pongakawa and Te Rere/Maniatutu Constructed Wetland Project, which converts farmland into thriving wetland ecosystems, was celebrated at the International Water Association (IWA)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save