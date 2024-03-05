Paraiti Catchment Care Group under spotlight

The Paraiti Catchment Care Group includes representatives from local councils, iwi, conservation organisations, Te Ranga Primary School and kōkako protection groups.

As well as recognising good practices in farming that protect and enhance the environment, this week’s Bay of Plenty Ballance Farm Environment Awards will showcase a local catchment group.

The Paraiti Catchment Care Group is led by farmers who are striving to protect and enhance the natural environment for future generations.

The group was established in May 2020 by members of the Te Ranga community.

The Paraiti catchment is approximately 2400ha, and is part of the wider 60,000ha Kaituna Catchment.

It is made up of indigenous and exotic forest, and the land use is pastoral, horticulture and lifestyle blocks.

Members of the group are motivated by the potential of increasing native biodiversity along an established bush corridor and the wider Kaituna Catchment.

Since forming, the group has largely focused on protecting the area’s significant native forests from pests and predators, ultimately aiming to boost biodiversity.

In partnership with the Bay of Plenty Regional Council, the group has installed more than 500 bait stations and almost 200 traps, plus upgraded fencing around native forest.

In addition, members have planted more than 50,000 native trees, installed 13km of new fencing, retired critical source areas and marginal land, and are monitoring one of the Bay of Plenty’s largest populations of long-tailed bats — an endangered species.

Reducing sediment loss and erosion is another priority for the group which includes representatives from local councils, iwi, conservation organisations, Te Ranga Primary School and kōkako protection groups.

Partnerships are key, for example they help Te Ranga Primary School manage a bush classroom which is located on a 2ha block protected by a QEII National Trust Covenant.

The group supports the Kōkako Ecological Expansion Project which is striving to create a bush corridor linking the kōkako and kiwi populations of Ōtānewainuku and Kaharoa forests.

Te Ranga community has a long history of commitment to biodiversity and the environment, and this looks set to continue — largely due to this catchment group successfully pooling its knowledge and resources and striving toward a shared goal.

The Catchment Group Showcase recognises the efforts of a rural community working together to improve water quality in local rivers, streams, lakes and wetlands. This initiative is designed to celebrate the work of local catchment groups and help inspire other rural communities with examples of good practice.



