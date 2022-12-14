Pāpāmoa the place to be for Tauranga’s only Santa Parade

Santa will be at the Pāpāmoa Santa Parade on Sunday.

Santa Claus is coming to town. Well, actually, Pāpāmoa Beach.

Santa and his 11-metre sleigh will be one of 30 floats taking part in the Pak‘nSave Pāpāmoa ‘Christmas in Candyland’ Parade 2022 on Sunday, and he won’t be found anywhere else.

Julia Manktelow of parade organiser Pāpāmoa Unlimited said: “There’s only one Santa.”

“Everyone building a float has been told. We can’t police what happens in the crowd, and someone will always try, but Santa has a big float and he’ll be there with his reindeer,” she said.

With 30 floats, it’s a smaller turnout compared to the 43 from last year’s parade.

Manktelow put that down to escalated Covid-19 rates this year: “But we think the cost of living might also be a factor.”

“It’s great to see community vibe out there, and the organisations that have produced floats are excited to be part of it.”

While it was all about the Christmas spirit, an element of competition will be part of the parade, as each float will be judged by MP Todd Muller and Pak’nSave owner Rob McGregor.

Manktelow said each float builder was crossing their fingers for fine weather.

“We have some floats coming from Rotorua which couldn’t do their parade due to rain, so we’re really hoping the sun shines, as there won’t be a rain date because it’s so busy heading into Christmas.”

Floats from kindergartens, schools, businesses, and newcomer Parafed Bay of Plenty will be ready to go from 10.30am on Dickson Rd.

Parafed will be taking its member George Sinclair in Tauranga’s TrailRider Te Kaiwhakatere, which is usually used to take people to the summit of Mauao.

Leanne Hardaker, a Parafed member, takes a ride in the TrailRider with runners Malcolm Mitchell and Roly Ebbing, Warren Daniels and Parafed's Suzanne Hardie.

The TrailRider is a mobility transporter allowing people with disabilities to access the mountain. It can be booked and used for free via Tauranga City Council’s website.

The parade is expected to travel to Domain Rd, then into Gravatt Rd by Fashion Island.

“It’s one of the best things to come out of being unable to host events through the Covid lockdown periods; that all the different mainstreet [promotions] groups are working together and supporting one another. We decided to run a parade and Tauranga supported us, deciding to focus on other street promotions for longevity,” Manktelow said.

“After all, we all want the same thing - to look after our communities.”

Meanwhile, Pāpāmoa courier driver Kris Nielsen - who has been hosting Santa’s letterbox at his address for the third year - said the volume of mail Santa was responding to was “ridiculous”.

Nielsen was preparing to be inundated when the Te Puke Times interviewed him last month - and he got what he wished for.

“I think we’re sitting at 700-something letters. I’m all caught up, but Santa had to write 151 just on the weekend,” he said.

A Santa’s Grotto is operating at Pāpāmoa Plaza, and many more Christmas events are going ahead, despite the rising Covid-19 infection numbers.