Pāpāmoa: State Highway 2 southbound lanes closed after crash near Bruce Rd; five injured

A crash has partially blocked State Highway 2 at Pāpāmoa. Image / NZTA

A southbound section of State Highway 2 near Pāpāmoa is closed after a serious crash that injured five people.

Police said they were alerted to the two-vehicle crash about 3.40pm.

Police said one person had received serious injuries, while two others sustained moderate to minor injuries.

The southbound lanes are blocked between Sandhurst Drive and Domain Rd and the NZ Transport Agency advised motorists to expect delays and pass the scene with care.