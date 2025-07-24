Advertisement
Pāpāmoa: State Highway 2 southbound lanes closed after crash near Bruce Rd; five injured

SunLive
Quick Read

A crash has partially blocked State Highway 2 at Pāpāmoa. Image / NZTA

A southbound section of State Highway 2 near Pāpāmoa is closed after a serious crash that injured five people.

Police said they were alerted to the two-vehicle crash about 3.40pm.

Police said one person had received serious injuries, while two others sustained moderate to minor injuries.

The southbound lanes are

