A Pāpāmoa skincare business that started in a garage has launched its products in America - a “monumental” stepping stone towards becoming the number-one premium pregnancy skincare brand in the world, its founder says.
Pure Mama - co-owned by sisters Lara Henderson and Yasmin Shepherd - will debut this year at four major American retailers, including the “infamous” Erewhon, described by Henderson as the “celebrity supermarket of LA”.
Celebrities including Hailey and Justin Bieber, Jake Gyllenhaal, Demi Lovato, Hilary Duff, Miley Cyrus and Cara Delevingne have been spotted at the upscale supermarket chain.
Pure Mama’s launch in America comes after it partnered with Mecca - the largest beauty retailer in Australasia - in July 2023.
In the following months, the brand would be available online through Nordstrom and Macy’s - “two premium, large-scale department stores” - and Revolve, an online retailer “in the premium beauty/fashion” space.
The mother of two said launching in America would be “monumental” regarding achieving the company’s ambition of being the number-one premium pregnancy skincare brand in the world.
“I think New Zealand and Australia are incredible markets, but the US is just a beast and has the potential to really catapult our brand.
“It’s just such a huge stepping stone for us.”
Launching in America could lead to “the very big opportunity for growth if our brand really lands”, she said.
She will travel to Los Angeles for a launch event on September 18.
Where to next?
The launch took almost 18 months of preparation, including setting up a US company, hiring a team in the US, getting FDA approval, new product development, filing its trademark, scaling up production, and looking at logistics around packaging and fulfilment.
She also went to America in June and visited midwives, obstetricians and retailers, and ran focus groups.
Henderson said the pregnancy and post-partum skincare industry was a $30 billion industry worldwide.
She said the company would be “very much focused on the US” for the next three to five years - a country with a population of 330 million people.