Pāpāmoa sinkhole deemed a ‘complex’ issue to fix

Multimedia journalist ·Bay of Plenty Times·
2 mins to read

A sinkhole opened up on Golden Sands Drive in Papamoa. Photo / Kaitlyn Morrell

A fix for the sinkhole that opened in Pāpāmoa has been described by the council as complex.

Caused by a failed wastewater pipe, the tomo was more than 5m deep and 3m wide, and was discovered on Thursday morning next to a public footpath on Golden Sands Drive, opposite Golden Sands School.

Radleigh Cairns, manager of drainage services at Tauranga City Council, said fixing the issue was “complex” given the closeness to the nearby pump station, residents, and the depth of the pipe.

“Over the weekend, we have been stabilising the tomo and installing dewatering and sheet piling,” Cairns said.

“We have also been managing wastewater flows that utilise the nearby pump station to minimise any impacts in the community.”

The council said in a statement a wastewater pipe had failed and created the tomo, with sand being drawn into the pipe.

Traffic management was in place on Golden Sands Drive as work continues on a sinkhole that was discovered on Thursday. Photo / Supplied
The pipe was isolated on Friday, and overland pumps were installed to redirect flow and pump wastewater to the Golden Sands pump station.

“We thank the Pāpāmoa community for their patience as we work to resolve the issue as quickly and safely as possible.”

Cairns said this week the pipeline will be isolated and excavated.

“Our staff and contractors will be isolating and excavating the 5m deep damaged pipeline, and assessing potential repair and renewal options to ensure the continuity of service.”

Almost 20 people were assessing the site of the sinkhole on Thursday morning, and a resident told the Bay of Plenty Times he had “never seen so much hi-vis”.

“I wouldn’t have expected that to happen around here,” he said.

