A sinkhole opened up on Golden Sands Drive in Papamoa. Photo / Kaitlyn Morrell

A fix for the sinkhole that opened in Pāpāmoa has been described by the council as complex.

Caused by a failed wastewater pipe, the tomo was more than 5m deep and 3m wide, and was discovered on Thursday morning next to a public footpath on Golden Sands Drive, opposite Golden Sands School.

Radleigh Cairns, manager of drainage services at Tauranga City Council, said fixing the issue was “complex” given the closeness to the nearby pump station, residents, and the depth of the pipe.

“Over the weekend, we have been stabilising the tomo and installing dewatering and sheet piling,” Cairns said.

“We have also been managing wastewater flows that utilise the nearby pump station to minimise any impacts in the community.”