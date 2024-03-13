Hoe Aroha Outrigger Canoe Club based at Pilot Bay is one of the groups that benefited from last year’s charity golf tournament.

Pāpāmoa Rotary and Bluehaven Group are to hold their annual charity golf tournament on March 22 at Te Puke Golf Club.

The event’s major sponsor for the past few years has been Bluehaven Group, developers of much of the residential and the new commercial hub in Pāpāmoa East.

“Their continued support is appreciated by Pāpāmoa Rotary and the youth of the Pāpāmoa area who benefit from our efforts,” says tournament organiser Rod Keucke.

This year Mitre 10 Pāpāmoa has agreed to a more substantial contribution that will have major benefits to the recipients of our funding. “This is an amazing commitment by this locally-owned firm.”

This will be the 11th running of this event with over $210,000 being donated over the years to local charities and organisations in the area that are focused on youth.

A further 18 firms have sponsored a hole for the event and 10 are sponsoring a team.

“This is an amazing commitment from firms in the region for youth in this area.Rotary also appreciates the number of local firms that have provided items and vouchers for our prizes and raffles.”

One of the recipients of last year’s event was the Hoe Aroha Outrigger Canoe Club based at Pilot Bay and Pāpāmoa Rotary contributed and assisted in raising cash for a new carbon fibre waka for the club.

“This is about a third of the weight of a traditional waka and is a great new asset for a club that fosters youth and youth groups that are disabled or at risk over our region.”

The club has 71 adult members and 51 under 19 years of age and is affiliated to five schools in the area.

Rotary hopes to raise over $40000 this year to address the numerous requests they have from groups in the area that seek assistance.



