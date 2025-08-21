It also said the person was “living in a highly supportive home environment and being supervised 24/7″.
The parent, who asked not to be named, said there was “huge backlash” against the offender being freed into the middle of a family-friendly area, within close walking distance of schools and childcare centres.
Another Pāpāmoa mother, who also asked not to be named, said her “biggest concerns” were the “vagueness” of exact details of the offending and how Corrections had arrived at its decision.
“In our early childhood setting, children are always accompanied by a parent or caregiver to and from the centre ... and supervised by their teaching teams at all times and in all areas of the centre.
“These safeguards give us confidence that our children remain safe and well cared for while in our centre.”
Tauranga Community Corrections general manager Brent Reilly said public safety was an “absolute priority” and the offender was being monitored and managed “extremely closely” by experienced staff.
The offender was released subject to 25 standard and special conditions, including electronic monitoring, exclusion zones, not contacting victims or their family members, and “to take part in treatment and rehabilitation”.
“He has been compliant with all his conditions.”
Reilly said Corrections looked at a range of factors when deciding on the suitability of an offender’s address and consulted with other agencies, including the police.
These included the location of victims and support services, other occupants at the property, and having a clear GPS signal “at all times”.
“Our team notified eight schools and early childhood centres in the area, and visited 36 residences across the Pāpāmoa area. We also spoke to 22 residents and left letters at 14 properties.”
He said the letter notified residents that a person with convictions for sexual offending against children would be residing in their area.
Corrections “worked hard” to balance communities’ concerns with its obligation to ensure it safely managed people in the community.
“We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure each person is safely reintegrated into the community and has a safe, suitable accommodation.”
