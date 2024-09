Police were notified of the fight at 1.40pm. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police were notified of the fight at 1.40pm. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person has been hospitalised and a BB gun has been seized after a “fight” in Pāpāmoa this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified at 1.40pm of a “fight” between three people on Gravatt Rd, between Domain Rd and Santa Monica Drive.

One person appeared to have been injured and made their own way to hospital, the spokeswoman said. The nature of their injury was not known.

Two other people were being spoken to by the police and police had seized a BB gun.