Pāpāmoa lucky Lotto player wins $19,802 in last night’s draw

A Papamoa Lotto player has won $19,802 in last night’s draw

A lucky Pāpāmoa Lotto supermarket shopper has won $19,802 in last night’s second-division draw. The winning ticket was sold at Fresh Choice Pāpāmoa Lotto. It was the only winning ticket in the Bay of Plenty region.

The First Division ticket worth $1 million was also stuck at Fresh Choice Prebbleton in Christchurch.

Fourteen players won Lotto Second Division and one lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $37,481.

The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Greenmeadows New World in Napier.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million. Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Pak n Save Botany - Auckland

MyLotto (x4) - Auckland

MyLotto (x2) - Waikato

Fresh Choice Papamoa -Papamoa

Greenmeadows New World (+PB) - Napier

MyLotto - Palmerston North

MyLotto - Wellington

New World Stoke - Nelson

Greymouth Lotto & Souvenirs - Greymouth

MyLotto - Clutha