The world has gathered in mourning after the passing of Pope Francis.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A winning $500,000 Lotto ticket remains unclaimed after almost four months.

The ticket was bought at Fresh Choice Pāpāmoa for the draw on New Year’s Day.

Lotto NZ head of corporate communications Will Hine said the ticket could be anywhere.

“We’re urging players who may have bought a ticket in Pāpāmoa over the holidays to check it as soon as possible.

“The ticket could have been bought by a local, or maybe by someone visiting Pāpāmoa to see in the New Year.”