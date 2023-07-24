The annual Pāpāmoa Hills Night Walk is on next month.

A walk to the top of Pāpāmoa Hills is set to support locals with breast cancer.

The annual Pāpāmoa Hills Night Walk is on next month, and it’s a chance to experience clean brisk air, laughter, fun, endless stars, twinkling lights and an adventure in the dark with family and friends.

This much-loved community fundraising event will take place on August 5 and raise vital funds for locals facing a breast cancer diagnosis.

“We are so excited to have the Pāpāmoa Hills Night Walk back for 2023,” says Breast Cancer Support Services Trust manager Helen Alice.

“It is a wonderful event, and we love seeing everyone out and enjoying the pure magic of it.”

The walk begins at the carpark on Poplar Lane and treks through forest and farmland to the summit of Papamoa Hills Culture and Heritage Park before winding down at Summerhill Mountainbike Park.

The event has staggered start times to ensure people have ample space and tranquillity to enjoy the walk while taking in the breathtaking view of the ever-changing light and stars.

At the top, participants are greeted with a hot drink, supper and music, all under the beautiful night sky. When ready, walkers are transported by minivan back to their car.

As well as being a fun adventure for the moderately fit, the night walk provides a meaningful time to remember loved ones who have had or currently have breast cancer.

Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased online at www.breastcancerbop.org.nz.