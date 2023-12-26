Voyager 2023 media awards
Pāpāmoa GP services: Abuse against staff reaches record levels, says clinic

Megan Wilson
By
6 mins to read
A Pāpāmoa Pines Medical Centre on Domain Road. Photo / Alex Cairns

The level of abuse against staff at a Pāpāmoa medical centre has reached “an all-time high” amid an “enormous” workforce shortage and high demand for GP services.

It comes as a GP says the doctors are skipping meal breaks, working longer shifts, and in their evenings and weekends to keep up with the demand.

