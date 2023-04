Crews were called just before 6am. Photo / NZME

Fire crews are at a garage and electric car fire in Topaz Drive, Pāpāmoa.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said crews were called to the “fully involved” fire just before 6am.

Two fire appliances were sent from Pāpāmoa and Mount Maunganui and a fire investigator is also on scene.

A police spokesman said officers helped with traffic control on Topaz Drive, which is closed.

- More to come