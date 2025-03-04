Pāpāmoa Fire Brigade retires siren

The Pāpāmoa Fire Station's siren has been retired. Photo / NZME

The Pāpāmoa Volunteer Fire Brigade has retired its siren, choosing to rely on alternative alert methods to notify firefighters of emergencies.

The brigade, which responds to an average of 210 callouts per year, has turned off the siren as its primary alert system, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said in a statement on Tuesday.

Instead, brigade members will be notified via pagers and Fire and Emergency’s Availability and Messaging System (AMS) app.

The siren had been both a reassuring and disruptive presence for the community, Fire and Emergency Bay of Plenty group manager William Pike said.

“Hearing the siren go off can give comfort to people that the brigade is active and will respond when their community needs them,” he said.