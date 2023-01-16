Pāpāmoa East and Tay St lifeguard towers back in action

Tay St Lifeguard Tower is back in action after some repairs on January 16.

The Pāpāmoa East Lifeguard Tower has been temporarily replaced after it was vandalised earlier this month.

Another lifeguard tower at Tay St in Mount Maunganui, which had been in danger of toppling over because of significant sand erosion caused by Cyclone Hale, has been repaired.

A head lifeguard says the replacement tower and repairs were vital, as more than a dozen people were rescued from local beaches over the weekend.

Burned furniture, “smashed” glass, urine, and faecal matter was found by lifeguards on the morning of January 2 after the Pāpāmoa East tower was allegedly vandalised overnight. Police confirmed they received a report of wilful damage at the lifeguard tower and it was being assessed.

Today, Eastern Region lifesaving manager Chaz Gibbons-Campbell said a temporary Pāpāmoa East Lifeguard Tower was erected on the grassy hill above the sand dunes near Taylor Reserve.

The temporary tower was on loan from the Northern Region Lifeguard Service until the original tower can be repaired.

“Hopefully, the new location means nearby residents can help us keep a close eye on the replacement tower,” he said.

“It’s likely the repairs to the damaged tower will cost $5000 to $6000, and we’re still waiting to hear from our insurers. It’s not just about replacing a window and the door - it appears some steelwork will be needed to replace the damaged doorframe.”

Gibbons-Campbell said until today, lifeguards were forced to do their viewings and observations of beach-goers and the conditions from the beach.

Fortunately, he said, the weather had been “pretty crappy”, but now the sunny weather had returned, it was vital the Pāpāmoa lifeguards had a decent place to shelter at the beach and good visibility along this particular stretch of coastline.

It was hoped repairs to the damaged tower could be completed next month, he said.

He said the Tay St lifeguard tower was also now back in action after it was repaired today. Cyclone Hale caused some significant sand erosion around the tower’s base, which meant it had been at risk of toppling over.

Gibbons-Campbell said the replacement tower and the repairs to the Tay St tower could not come soon enough, as it was a “very busy weekend” for the Bay of Plenty lifeguards.

A total of 14 people were rescued at Ōmanu, Mount Maunganui, and Tay St beaches on Saturday, as well as there being a number of first aid incidents, he said.

Also on Saturday, at Pukehina beach, an off-duty lifeguard paramedic and an off-duty critical care paramedic administered first aid to a patient with significant bleeding to a calf after being cut by a surfboard fin, he said.

On Sunday, Pāpāmoa lifeguards also helped police conduct a welfare check on two kayakers reported as appearing to be distressed. But, he said, they were found safe and well.

Whangamatā lifeguards also searched for a beach-goer last seen in the water, but they were also found safe and well after 15 minutes, he said.

In total on Sunday, across the eastern region, four people were rescued, one person was assisted, and a man needed major major first aid after he collapsed when getting out of the water at Waihī Beach. Ambulance staff took over care of the patient.

Gibbons-Campbell said unfortunately, the large majority of those who were rescued over the weekend had not been swimming between the flags.

“The weather might be sunny now, but the size of surf and swell is expected to increase again later this week, so I urge people again to never swim alone and to always swim at lifeguarded beaches during our patrol times.”