The Spilt Milk Co. founder and Pāpāmoa mother Ashley De Grey.
Pāpāmoa mother Ashley De Grey helps people keep their lost loved ones and pets “close” by crafting keepsake jewellery. Now, her business The Spilt Milk Co. has been named the 2025 memories and keepsake product of the year by the international Pet Innovation Awards.
Ashley De Grey’s keepsake jewellery businesswas “meant to be”.
The Pāpāmoa mother studied art and design, worked at a jewellery store, and was running her own business teaching fitness classes for mothers and babies.
By the time she was pregnant with her third child in 2018, De Grey wanted to work from home.
De Grey’s business was named the 2025 memories and keepsake product of the year by the international Pet Innovation Awards a couple of weeks ago.
“It’s just so cool for our work to be noticed and to be out there.
“I think for a long time it’s more been just towards keeping people and loved ones close, and it’s nice that those pets can be celebrated too. Because they are people’s fur babies and they are a huge part of their life and it’s really sad when they go.
“I just feel really proud to have won.”
