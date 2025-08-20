Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Pāpāmoa business The Spilt Milk Co. recognised for keepsake jewellery in Pet Innovation Awards

Megan Wilson
By
Multimedia Journalist·Bay of Plenty Times·
3 mins to read

The Spilt Milk Co. founder and Pāpāmoa mother Ashley De Grey.

The Spilt Milk Co. founder and Pāpāmoa mother Ashley De Grey.

Pāpāmoa mother Ashley De Grey helps people keep their lost loved ones and pets “close” by crafting keepsake jewellery. Now, her business The Spilt Milk Co. has been named the 2025 memories and keepsake product of the year by the international Pet Innovation Awards.

Ashley De Grey’s keepsake jewellery business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save