Crews were called to two Pāpāmoa Beach locations this morning.

Police are investigating a series of suspicious car fires in Pāpāmoa Beach overnight.

A police spokesman said they were called to two vehicles on fire on Lamia Grove just after 3.15am

A short time later police were called to Katerini Grove to another vehicle on fire.

Inquiries were ongoing to find the offenders, he said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said one crew from Pāpāmoa and one from Mount Maunganui were called to the fires.

The fires were being treated as suspicious, the spokesman said.











