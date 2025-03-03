“Given this incident happened outside of our patrol hours, it’s a strong reminder of the importance of understanding the surf safety rules, including only swimming at lifeguard-patrolled beaches and checking the sea conditions before going into the water.”

Gibbons-Campbell said “quite a lot” of people had needed help that afternoon.

Surf Lifesaving Eastern Region manager Chaz Gibbons-Campbell. Photo / Alex Cairns

Poppy Crouch, a Western Bay of Plenty Surf Lifesaving Search and Rescue Squad volunteer, responded to the 111 call from her Pāpāmoa East home with a rescue tube and fins, arriving just as the woman was coming back to shore.

Crouch told the Bay of Plenty Times the woman’s friend told her the swimmer had got into difficulties at the same spot the previous week.

The friend was concerned the rescued woman did not appreciate the risks.

“This could have easily ended in a fatality.”

Crouch said she spoke to several people at Pāpāmoa Domain later that day who also seemed unaware of the conditions, including groups of children whose parents were not within arms’ reach.

People in trouble in the water needed to float on their backs and raise an arm straight up – not wave it around – as this was an international signal for urgent help needed.

Volunteer lifeguards patrol on weekends from 11am to 4pm at Mount Maunganui, Tay St, Omanu and Pāpāmoa beaches.

From Labour Weekend until March 2, there were 23 rescues at beaches between Mount Maunganui and Ōpōtiki.

Water Safety advice

If in doubt, stay out:

Waves can be bigger than they look; dangerous rip currents are hard to spot

Weather conditions can change quickly

If uncomfortable about getting in the water, stay out

Don’t overestimate your abilities and underestimate the surf conditions.

Know how to get help:

Tell lifeguards on duty if spotting anyone in trouble in the water

If no lifeguards are around, call 111 and ask for police

If you get into trouble in water, float on your back and raise your arm in the air

Visit safeswim.org.nz for information about patrolled beaches and lifeguard patrol hours.

Source: Surf Life Saving NZ

