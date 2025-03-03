The woman, believed to be a visitor in her 50s, got caught in a rip off Pāpāmoa Beach last week. Photo / NZME
A woman’s swim in rough seas at a Pāpāmoa East beach “could have easily ended in a fatality” if bystanders had not rushed to her rescue, lifeguards say.
Eastern Region surf living saving manager Chaz Gibbons-Campbell said the woman, a visitor believed to be in her 50s, was swimming about 100m out from the Short Place beach access at lunchtime on Thursday when she got caught in a rip and waved for help.
No lifeguards were on duty as the weekday summer patrol season finished on February 21. Sea conditions were “dangerous” and “rough with big 2m-plus swells” and lots of rips and holes, Gibbons-Campbell said.
Bystanders saw her waving and called 111 while others entered the water and helped the woman back to shore.
The swimmer had taken in some water and was treated by ambulance staff at the beach. She was “very lucky” to have made it back to shore, he said.
“Given this incident happened outside of our patrol hours, it’s a strong reminder of the importance of understanding the surf safety rules, including only swimming at lifeguard-patrolled beaches and checking the sea conditions before going into the water.”
Gibbons-Campbell said “quite a lot” of people had needed help that afternoon.
Poppy Crouch, a Western Bay of Plenty Surf Lifesaving Search and Rescue Squad volunteer, responded to the 111 call from her Pāpāmoa East home with a rescue tube and fins, arriving just as the woman was coming back to shore.
