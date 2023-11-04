Pāpāmoa and Tauranga Lotto players strike first and second division

Pāpāmoa and Tauranga Lotto players could be in luck. Photo / File

Lotto players in Pāpāmoa and Tauranga are today urged to check their tickets after first and second division wins were recorded there.

Nine Lotto players each won $111,111 with Lotto’s first division last night and 29 players won Lotto’s second division, each winning $8277.

The first division ticket in Pāpāmoa was sold at Pāpāmoa Pak’nSave while the Tauranga ticket was through MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck last night and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.



