Tauranga City Council said key principles proposed were accessibility, providing a wide age range of diversity in play experiences and incorporating nature.

It will engage with the community during the design process, with consultation running until October 15.

A $5m destination playground on Tauranga’s waterfront opened in December and features an 8m tower, nature trail and water play zone.

It was a part of a series of projects to revamp the waterfront.

The $5 million destination playground on Tauranga’s waterfront, which opened in December.

Kulim Park was upgraded in 2022 and had a $2.3m budget for a new playground, basketball court, parking layout and shared pathway.

The proposed playground at Simpson Reserve will be comparable in size to Kulim Park, which has a surface area of approximately 1000-1500sq m.

Mermaids & Mullets, a children’s and family hair salon in Pāpāmoa, is a short walk from Simpson Reserve.

Owner Louise Robinson said she often had customers asking where they could take children nearby to play.

“I think it’s probably quite a positive impact for me, there will be somewhere for the kids to go play before and after having a haircut.”

She said it would also give parents more reason to make their way to Pāpāmoa and choose her salon.

“For them to have something like that to also go to at the same time, so they’re not just coming over for a haircut, they can go to a playground and then go to the beach.”

Robinson said Simpson Reserve would be a “perfect spot.”

“There are a few cool little parks around, but nothing quite this significant.”

The owner of Mermaids & Mullets, Louise Robinson, said Simpson Reserve would be a perfect spot for a playground. Photo / Kaitlyn Morrell

Future Focus has five early learning childcare centres in Pāpāmoa, with one less than 500m from the reserve.

Owner Ray Everest told the Bay of Plenty Times that parks and spaces for people were a “critical” need.

“Reconnecting and plugging back into the community through playgrounds is really important to us.”

He said the centre staff and children would “absolutely” visit and use the playground.

Everest said, as a parent, he would like to see a playground that challenges children to test themselves.

“Playgrounds need to be done in a way that allows them [children] to dream and imagine.”

Pāpāmoa Primary School principal Matt Simeon said the school was “pretty excited” to hear about the proposed playground across the road.

“A big, inclusive playground at Simpson Reserve would be a huge win for our kids.”

He said the school would use it, and students would be able to use it easily.

Tauranga City Council said no design decisions had been made yet, apart from the need to retain the use of the grass field space. Photo / Kaitlyn Morrell

“I’m sure parents will love it for an after-school pick-up location or connections with other whānau.”

Construction will start in early 2027. No design decisions have been made yet.

Tauranga City Council head of spaces and places Alison Law said the council had been planning a destination playground in Pāpāmoa for nearly two decades.

Initial directions were given in 2005, with a 2008 decision to develop Simpson Reserve, but progress stalled in 2011.

A 2024 site assessment recommended Simpson Reserve, and the council approved funding in 2025.

“We want to understand how people use the space now, what they value most, and what they would love to see included in the future playground,” she said.

“The project has been designed to put tamariki, whānau and mana whenua at the heart of the process.”

Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford, who lives in Pāpāmoa, said it would address a “long-standing need” in the area for a large-scale, inclusive playground.

“Playgrounds should be accessible to anybody in our community.”

He said a playground would help attract and retain young families in the community.

“We know that Simpson Reserve is already a beloved community space, and I think this will build on that to create something that will be really, really awesome.”

Community drop-in sessions are open for people to share their thoughts with the council’s project team.

Drop-in session dates:

Wednesday, October 1: 12.30pm to 2.30pm at Pāpāmoa Library.

Saturday, October 4: 10am to noon at Simpson Reserve.

Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.