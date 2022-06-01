Pair charged during Tauranga homicide investigation appear in court

A pair arrested as part of the investigation into Mitchell Te Kani's death last month have again appeared in court. Photo / NZME

A pair arrested as part of the investigation into Mitchell Te Kani's death last month have again appeared in court. Photo / NZME

A man and a woman charged as part of a Tauranga homicide investigation have appeared in court for a second time.

But the police are yet to lay any charges related to the death.

Mitchell Te Kani, 51, was found dead at a Maungatapu address late on May 14. Police were originally called to a disorder incident at the property.

A man, 41, and a woman, 40, were arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, which police said happened shortly before the homicide.

In court today, those charges were amended to a charge each of aggravated burglary with an offensive weapon. Charging documents for both defendants list the weapon as a pipe wrench.

Both were remanded in custody without plea and granted interim name suppression until their next appearance on June 23.

According to an uncle of Te Kani, the 51-year-old was an active and well-loved member of the community. At the time of his death, he was employed as a truck driver.

Open Justice understands there are multiple suspects in the homicide inquiry.