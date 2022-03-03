The Paengaroa Country store this morning. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

The Paengaroa Country store has been targeted by ram-raiders for the second time in 12 months.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of a burglary at a commercial premise on Old Coach Rd about 1.21am today.

"It appears it was accessed with a vehicle," she said.

A staff member told the Bay of Plenty Times cigarettes were stolen in the incident.

Work to repair the front of the shop. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

"We had one last year too around the same time. You can't really do much about it. It's life," he said.

The staff member said work to repair the front of the shop was currently under way.

Police said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.