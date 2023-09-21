Todd Muller has been announced as new independent chairman of Priority One. Photo / Alex Cairns

Todd Muller has been announced as new independent chairman of Priority One. Photo / Alex Cairns

Outgoing Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller has been named as the new independent chairman of Priority One, the Western Bay of Plenty’s economic development agency.

Current chairman Simon Clarke has retired after almost two years in the role and 12 years as a Priority One board member, a statement from the agency said today.

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt said the organisation was grateful for Clarke’s passion for the region and his strategic guidance over many years.

Tutt said he was delighted to announce Muller as the new chairman.

“His strong corporate background, including senior roles at Zespri, Apata and Fonterra, also makes him ideally placed to support Priority One.”

Muller served as the MP for Bay of Plenty from 2014 until his retirement this year and was the leader of the National Party in 2020 before he resigned 53 days into the job after citing mental health issues.

“My history with Priority One goes right back to the very beginning when I supported the establishment of a new economic development agency for our city over 20 years ago, and in my role supporting the chief executive at Zespri at the time, [I] often sat on the board,” Muller said.

Priority One said its board conducted a robust recruitment process since Clarke announced his intention to retire in May.

“There was a high calibre of candidates. However, the board were unanimous in their decision,” it said.