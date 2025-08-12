The drug use was happening at all times of the day – even 2pm on a recent Saturday afternoon, he said.
There were also issues with cars speeding and doing skids and burnouts on the road and grass berm, McHardy said.
A narrow shared pathway ran along the waterfront and was used by walkers, cyclists and families.
There was no barrier between the pathway and berm, and he worried someone using the path could be seriously injured by a vehicle.
“It’s a melting pot of legitimate road users and people that are breaking the law.
“When you put legitimate users alongside people that are using drugs and abusing their vehicles, I can only see one outcome from that at some point. That’s going to be a monumental disaster that no one wants to see.”
Residents wanted more police monitoring of the area and for Tauranga City Council to prevent cars parking on the berm by installing a barrier, McHardy said.
He had contacted the council regularly about his concerns since moving to the street in May 2022, and spoke at a council meeting in July.
Another Harbour Drive homeowner, who did not want to be named, said he regularly had cars speeding past his home.
“People are coming around the corner, seeing the way is clear and planting their boot, making a lot of noise doing it and potentially endangering pedestrians [and] cyclists.”