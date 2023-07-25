Paramedics took the pupil to hospital after the crash. Photo / NZME

Paramedics took the pupil to hospital after the crash. Photo / NZME

A primary school pupil that was hit by a vehicle as he tried to retrieve a ball has been discharged from hospital and will hopefully be back at school today.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Ōtūmoetai Rd around 3.20pm on Tuesday.

“The road was blocked while emergency services attended and the pedestrian was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident were ongoing.”

Ōtūmoetai Primary School principal Zara McIndoe told the Bay of Plenty Times that the boy was thoroughly checked at the hospital and discharged last night with no major injuries.

She said he would “hopefully” be at school this morning.

On a social media post this morning, she said: “Thank you again to those parents who were first on the scene and who assisted calmly and efficiently.”

She told the Bay of Plenty Times the school would do reminders about road safety around all classes and the wider school community.

“We’re a big school on a very busy road, and we do those reminders but we’ll put another reminder out again and teachers will all talk to their classes today.

Yesterday, McIndoe said on social media: “One of our students was hit by a car while trying to retrieve a ball from Ōtūmoetai Road after school today.

“The ambulance and police arrived quickly and paramedics took him to hospital with his mum.

“Thanks to those of you who helped out at the scene of the incident.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and an operations manager went to the scene and one patient was taken to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition.















