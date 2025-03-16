Advertisement
Ōtūmoetai College gears up for 60th reunion on King’s Birthday weekend

Rosalie Liddle Crawford
Reporter·SunLive·
Ōtūmoetai College principal Russell Gordon with Ōtūmoetai College 60th reunion co-ordinator Julie Leslie. Photo / Brydie Thompson.

  • Former students of Ōtūmoetai College are preparing to celebrate the school’s 60th reunion.
  • The event, over King’s Birthday Weekend, includes a pōwhiri, performances, sports, and a debate.
  • Registration closes March 31; visit otc.school.nz to register and participate in all activities.

Sixty years have flown by for former students of “Oats” who are now gearing up to celebrate their connection to Ōtūmoetai College.

Reunion co-ordinator Julie Leslie said Ōtūmoetai College’s 60th reuinion was a time to celebrate friendships, fun, sports, music, and the memories that made their time at Ōtūmoetai College so special.

“It’s a chance to reconnect with those who helped shape our lives and who have made ‘learning enlighten life’ for you,” Leslie said, referencing the college’s motto.

The registration deadline of March 31 is quickly approaching. Partners are also welcome to register and participate in all events.

The reunion will take place over King’s Birthday Weekend and the celebration will kick off with a day at the college, beginning with an official welcome and pōwhiri.

This will be followed by morning tea, photos taken by decade, and speeches from the principal, former teachers, and alumni.

A guided tour of the school will showcase the proposed building plans, and a commemorative photograph will be taken during the planting of the 60th anniversary tree.

Ōtūmoetai College 60th reunion co-ordinator Julie Leslie with Ōtūmoetai College principal Russell Gordon. Photo/Brydie Thompson.
Afterward, past staff members will gather for a group photo before enjoying lunch and networking opportunities.

The afternoon will feature musical and drama performances, as well as friendly sports games where former students and staff will have the chance to compete against current students in netball, volleyball, basketball, and touch rugby.

A debate on the topic “How Technology Has Influenced Education in Aotearoa for the Better” will also be part of the day’s events.

The evening dinner will be held at the Mercury Baypark Stadium, where past principals will cut the celebratory cake.

The evening will also include musical performances, speeches from both past and present students, and a special recognition of former teachers and alumni for their contributions to the school.

“Please spread the word and gather your friends for what promises to be an unforgettable day,” Leslie said.

To register for the Ōtūmoetai College 60th Reunion, visit otc.school.nz.

