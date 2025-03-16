- Former students of Ōtūmoetai College are preparing to celebrate the school’s 60th reunion.
- The event, over King’s Birthday Weekend, includes a pōwhiri, performances, sports, and a debate.
- Registration closes March 31; visit otc.school.nz to register and participate in all activities.
Sixty years have flown by for former students of “Oats” who are now gearing up to celebrate their connection to Ōtūmoetai College.
Reunion co-ordinator Julie Leslie said Ōtūmoetai College’s 60th reuinion was a time to celebrate friendships, fun, sports, music, and the memories that made their time at Ōtūmoetai College so special.
“It’s a chance to reconnect with those who helped shape our lives and who have made ‘learning enlighten life’ for you,” Leslie said, referencing the college’s motto.
The registration deadline of March 31 is quickly approaching. Partners are also welcome to register and participate in all events.