Bay of Plenty Times

Oscar Bisman's baddies are back: Pāpāmoa 6-year-old battles against leukaemia again

6 minutes to read
Oscar Bisman, pictured with his dad Gavin, is fighting off leukaemia for the second time at just six years old. Photo / Supplied

Leah Tebbutt
By
Leah Tebbutt

Multimedia Journalist

The baddies are back.

The baddies are in six-year-old Oscar Bisman's blood, zooming around his body and making his family's worst fear a reality — Oscar's cancer is back, and it's come back strong.

After

