Police said the man was due to appear in court at a later date charged with traffic offending and drug-related charges.
The two youth would be referred to Youth Court.
Police urged people to come forward with information about unlawful dirt bike use, and thanked those who already had.
“Information like this helps us identify and locate alleged offenders and seize bikes for the safety of everyone on the roads or out and about.”
Anyone witnessing anti-social dirt bike use was asked to call 111 immediately.
Information can also be reported after the fact through 105 online or by phone.
It comes after a series of arrests in Rotorua for dirt bike offending.