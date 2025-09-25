Police impounded one of the trail bikes when conducting the warrants this morning. Photo / NZ Police

Ōpōtiki police crack down on trail bikes, make three arrests

Three people have been arrested after police targeted traffic offending and anti-social trail bike use in the Bay of Plenty.

Early this morning, police searched four properties in the Ōpōtiki area.

One trail bike was located and impounded, and two young people were arrested at the scene.

“Following the search warrants, another property of interest was searched under warrantless power, locating and seizing cannabis, cash, and one trail bike,” said a police spokesperson.

A 25-year-old man was taken into custody in relation to these located items.