Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ōpōtiki council plans $70m spend for three waters regulation

By Diane McCarthy, Whakatāne Beacon
Bay of Plenty Times·
3 mins to read

After consultation with the community, Ōpōtiki District Council has decided to pursue the creation of an internal business unit to deliver three waters services. Photo / LDR

After consultation with the community, Ōpōtiki District Council has decided to pursue the creation of an internal business unit to deliver three waters services. Photo / LDR

Ōpōtiki District Council is forecasting almost $70 million of capital investment will be needed to meet three waters regulatory requirements over the next 10 years.

This is $6m more than set out in its current long-term plan.

The council adopted its Water Services Delivery Plan this week, to be sent

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save