The plan must demonstrate how the council will meet future regulatory requirements for three waters and that it is financially sustainable and can support growth in the district.

After consultation with the community, the council has decided to pursue the creation of an internal business unit to deliver three waters services.

It also intends to continue exploring a joint water services organisation with neighbouring councils in the future, including Whakatāne, Kawerau and Rotorua Lakes district councils.

It was decided that this option provided the Ōpōtiki district with the greatest control over its own water service delivery.

The plan shows the council can operate as a standalone business unit until July 2028.

“However, there were some long-term risks around affordability for the community,” said Ian Morton, the consultant who put the plan together for the council.

Councillor Barry Howe asked how the plan would be affected by Government plans to create a rating cap limiting how much councils could raise rates.

While the legislation was not yet drafted, Morton said indications at this time were that any future rating cap would not include core services such as three waters delivery.

Ōpōtiki Mayor David Moore says investment by previous councils has put Ōpōtiki in good stead to stand alone in delivery of water. Photo / LDR

Mayor David Moore said that during consultation, the community feedback was 71% in favour of the council keeping control of three waters delivery.

“The fact that we are in a position to even consider this is a testament to all the work that has gone on in previous councils. For many years they have always thought forward on this,” Moore said.

Councillor Tom Brooks said the council was between a rock and a hard place.

The increased cost in rates to pay for investment in water structure concerned him.

“You’ve got to do something because legislation means we’ve been told we’ve got to do it. It’s going to be painful one way or another. All we can do is try to find a way to do it that will lessen the pain. That’s the challenge.”

Other Eastern Bay of Plenty councils in Whakatāne and Kawerau have also chosen to create internal business units to deliver three waters while continuing to explore joint water services.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.