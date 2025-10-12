Advertisement
Ōpōtiki and Kawerau elections: Incumbent mayors ahead, Māori wards confirmed

Diane McCarthy, Whakatāne Beacon
Current Kawerau Mayor Faylene Tunui has been returned with a clear majority.

With the majority of votes counted, it is looking certain that Kawerau District Council will be retaining both its Māori wards and its current mayor in the local election.

Preliminary results released on Sunday show that in the Māori ward referendum, 1511 have voted to keep Māori wards and just

