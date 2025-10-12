Current Kawerau Mayor Faylene Tunui has been returned with a clear majority.

With the majority of votes counted, it is looking certain that Kawerau District Council will be retaining both its Māori wards and its current mayor in the local election.

Preliminary results released on Sunday show that in the Māori ward referendum, 1511 have voted to keep Māori wards and just 695 have voted not to keep them.

Current mayor Faylene Tunui has received a clear majority of votes with 1611 compared to Carolyn Ion’s 649.

It appears that Ion will not be returning as councillor either as the two vacancies on the Kawerau district at large she also stood for have current councillors Sela Kingi, with 1351 votes and Berice Julian, with 1301 votes comfortably ahead of her 1066.