Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

OneRoof: Bay of Plenty house value growth slows, but some Tauranga, Western Bay spots still in 'hot demand'

5 minutes to read
OneRoof asks Kiwis to reveal their dream home.

OneRoof asks Kiwis to reveal their dream home.

Emma Houpt
By
Emma Houpt

Multimedia journalist

There are signs rampant house value growth in the Bay of Plenty is slowing, new OneRoof figures show.

But lifestyle properties remain in "hot demand", with strong value growth in the Western Bay and Tauranga

one roof

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.